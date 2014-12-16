‘Grand Budapest Hotel’ tops Online Film Critics Awards

Wes Anderson’s gleeful, absurdist adventure “The Grand Budapest Hotel” took home top honors in the 2014 Online Film Critics Society Awards (of which I am a member). It also won Best Original Screenplay and Best Cinematography.

Other big winners include Richard Linklater’s decades-in-making experiment “Boyhood,” which took home Best Director and Best Supporting Actress honors for Patricia Arquette, and “Birdman,” which was honored with Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor awards for Michael Keaton and Edward Norton, respectively.

Complete list of winners:

Best Picture: “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Animated Feature: “The Lego Movie”

Best Film Not in the English Language: “Two Days, One Night”

Best Documentary: “Life Itself”

Best Director: Richard Linklater – “Boyhood”

Best Actor: Michael Keaton – Birdman

Best Actress: Rosamund Pike – “Gone Girl”

Best Supporting Actor: Edward Norton – “Birdman”

Best Supporting Actress: Patricia Arquette – “Boyhood”

Best Original Screenplay: “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Gone Girl”

Best Editing: “Birdman”

Best Cinematography: “The Grand Budapest Hotel”