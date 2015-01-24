Tribeca picks up North American rights to ‘Misery Loves Comedy’ at Sundance



Park City, UT — Tribeca’s distribution arm, Tribeca Film announced Friday it has acquired North American rights to Kevin Pollak’s directorial debut “Misery Loves Comedy.”

The film premiered the same day at the Sundance Film Festival. The Heretic Films and NewAley Pictures production is written by Pollak and John Varhous, and produced by Becky Newhall, Burton Ritchie and Barry Katz. Ben Galecki, Ashton Newhall, Liz Davidson and Jess Ravich are the executive producers. Tribeca is targeting a 2015 spring release.

Tom Hanks, Jimmy Fallon, Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow, Jon Favreau, Lisa Kudrow, Larry David, Steve Coogan, Jim Gaffigan, and Whoopi Goldberg are among over 60 famous funny people featured in the film, which aims to shine a light on the strange profession of making strangers laugh.

“As a first time director, I couldn’t ask for more than the thrill and assurance I’ve received from the entire team at Tribeca. This is a huge victory and celebration for my team,” said Pollak.

